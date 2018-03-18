For those people who are wondering whether or not arming teachers would make students safer, I have two words for you: collateral damage.
This term, when used by the military, means the number of people killed or injured that were not the intended targets.
I have listened to presentations by people, both military and law enforcement, who have stated that a well-trained soldier or police officer will hit his target at close range (under 25 yards) with a pistol 80 percent of the time. This is on a range with no distractions.
Under stress, the same shooter will hit his target 20 percent of the time. In an active-shooter situation, an “adept” shooter will fire five shots and one may hit the target, thus ending the crisis. The other four bullets will travel down cement hallways filled with terrified students and staff.
Will a parent be comforted knowing that the armed teacher stopped the assailant, but the parent’s child was killed or wounded by one of the teacher’s shots that missed? The good guy with the gun may stop the bad guy with the gun, but three or four innocent students may be the collateral damage. Is this an additional responsibility we want to give our teachers?
John Pontius
Beaufort
