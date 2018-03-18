The issue is trust; vote ‘no’ on Beaufort County school referendum

Superintendent Jeff Moss told the Beaufort County Board of Education recently that he will no longer sit back and ignore what he calls false and misleading information out there, although he failed to reveal any details of his accusation. He has had ample time to present his rebuttals, but has remained silent. With the bond referendum just weeks away, the timing of his announcement is very suspect.
As a result of his statement, Moss has now made himself, not the children, the centerpiece of the April 21 school referendum. If a second referendum in two years is defeated, his days as superintendent are numbered. With this in mind, he has decided to act impulsively. Moss is now engaged in an act of desperation.
If he is serious about this new strategy, the place to start is to release the three FBI subpoenas served on the school district. He has the opportunity to quell rumors by making the subpoenas public information.
Asked how much time he intends to spend on his “campaign,” Moss reminded the school board that he works 24/7 and only needs three hours of sleep a night, to which one board member suggested he should be concerned about sleep deprivation.
Trust will be on the ballot and voters need to say “no” as they did in 2016. The needs of the children will be addressed by the new school board elected in November.
Richard Bisi
Hilton Head Island
