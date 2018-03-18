Get to know the real NRA

In spite of what some would have you believe, the NRA is not some malignant monster lurking in a dark cave in Washington, D.C., plotting to kill innocent Americans.
To the best of my knowledge, no NRA member has ever been a mass shooter, and it is extremely rare that an NRA member shoots anyone, this in spite of the fact that there are more than 5 million members, most with multiple firearms. NRA members are not a bunch of wild-eyed wacko’s. They are a cross section of the American public from almost every political, religious, and ethnic background.
The NRA has been in existence for about 130 years. Its purpose is to teach and promote gun safety, marksmanship, and shooting sports. Through its “Eddie Eagle” youth program, it has taught shooting skills, gun safety, responsible gun ownership, and good citizenship to millions of American boys and girls.
It is not the largest and wealthiest lobbying origination on Washington. Far from it. Compared to unions, lawyers, and activist billionaires, what they give to politicians is chicken feed. They derive their power from the millions of members who believe in them and vote for elected officials who will protect their Second Amendment rights. Most are not one-issue voters, but it is always an important issue, and politicians know it.
The NRA has always supported strict enforcement of gun laws, including background checks, and laws that keep firearms away from mentally deranged people — and still does. That is the real NRA.
Jim Dickson
St. Helena Island
