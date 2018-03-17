Wake up to violence against the unborn

In response to the editorial cartoon from March 2, kudos and congratulations for the courage to portray the obvious. It’s horrible that any life be lost to violence, yet we tolerate Planned Parenthood’s killing of 17 innocent human beings every 30 minutes of every day.
Planned Parenthood commits and admits to 321,384 abortions every year — 112,000 of these being African American babies.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that there are 2,712,630 deaths annually in the United States. Gun-related deaths from all sources total about 38,000, or 1.5 percent of all deaths. The widely accepted number of medical and surgical abortions in the U.S. is estimated to be 920,000 each year, accounting for 25 percent of the deaths in the U.S.
Any life lost to violence is tragic. When will we wake up to the unbelievable number of deaths of unborn children and put an end to this violence?
Deacon John DeWolfe
Hilton Head Island
