Tariff trouble

Once again, President Donald Trump and only two others (Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro) see the way the United States has been made fools of for generations by even our allies. First, he dreams up the security issue for his tariffs, which he backs off from by exempting our two North America allies and neighbors, Mexico and Canada. Then he shoves the whole ugly process down the throat of Congress and the world. It appears Congress may take action against this narcissist and block the extremely dangerous program he and his cronies have put into effect.
Paul Armstrong
Hilton Head Island
