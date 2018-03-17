Mr. SC Governor, you are shameful

We I read that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster called something in our educational system “shameful,” I rightly assumed he was talking about his state’s low academic ranking nationwide (48th), or his state’s high murder rate (8th in nation).
If not, then perhaps he was referring to the fact our teachers make 20 percent less than the national average. Or maybe he was just delayed in his emotions and was expressing outrage of the massacre of innocent children in Florida and elsewhere.
But no, he was referring our school children protesting because they have become targets for every nut case that can walk into a store and buy an assault rifle, 50-round magazines and a bump stock to make a lethal machine gun.
McMaster’s description of a “left wing” group being behind this protest is pitifully foolish and sorely out of touch.
Mr. Governor, you are shameful.
Paul Macdonell
Hilton Head Island
