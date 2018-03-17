‘Yes’ vote the first step to fixing crowded Bluffton schools

As a parent, School Improvement Council member and observer of the Beaufort County Board of Education, I would like to address my concern over the conduct of some so-called “minority” members of the board.
We have a divided school board, though members are not divided by policy debate as some describe. This board is divided by those who are focused on problem solving and improving educational outcomes for our students, and those who want to re-litigate the past: past votes, disciplinary and personnel actions, and personal grievances.
The mobile classrooms being installed at River Ridge Academy and Pritchardville Elementary will provide some relief for the 2018-19 school year, but they are too little, too late. The overcrowding in these schools is at critical capacity, and many other schools are rapidly approaching the same.
A “yes” vote on the bond referendum to be held on April 21 will be the first in many steps toward solving the overcrowding problem. Once funds are available, we must demand that our school board follow through on the needs of the district and proceed with the projects as funded in a timely manner.
Never miss a local story.
Parents and students in this district have had enough from select school board members filling meetings with procedural delays, inaction, and feigned outrage. What is needed now are solutions and progress.
We will no longer continue to allow frivolous distractions on the part of one or two members derail the needs of our children. Vote “yes” on April 21, and then let’s all get to work.
Jodie Srutek
Bluffton
Comments