Letters to the Editor

Proud of our students

March 16, 2018 03:27 PM

I’m so proud of the students standing up for themselves. Adults seem unable to, particularly the ones in Washington. There should be no argument about sensible gun control.

A message for the students: Remember, when you turn 18, register to vote and be careful who you vote for. Don’t be influenced by anyone. Study the candidates and what they stand for — themselves or you!

Phyllis Smith

Beaufort

