SC Gov. McMaster the one with ‘shameful political statement’

Gov. Henry McMaster has called the student walkout on gun violence a “shameful political statement.” I’m afraid the only political actions here that are shameful, are his.
McMaster’s attitude and explanation for his comments are embarrassing. What information has he seen that tells him this was orchestrated by a left-wing political group? (Is he watching and reading too much right-wing conspiracy theorists’ trash?)
This is a teaching moment for these students. It’s social studies, 101; constitutional law; and a legal demonstration by children we often dismiss in discussions. They have every right to let their representative government know how they feel about government’s inactivity on gun control, with Congress unwilling to do whatever it can to improve safety in our schools and communities, shy of arming our teachers. State and federal administrations are ignoring the obvious.
Let them speak. Be proud of their willingness to get involved, to demonstrate, to learn.
Geri Connors
Beaufort
