U.S. 278 should have zero median crossovers

A big “yes” regarding the recent letter from someone who apparently is another New Jersy-ite. He beat me to my posting about how much safer jug handles are. All the crossovers on U.S. 278 medians are accidents waiting to happen (and have happened). There should be zero median crossovers.
A few extra minutes of dealing with a jug handle turn and waiting at a light are life-saving. The lightless crossover in front of Windmill Harbour has always boggled our minds. I, for one, would not even live there for that very issue.
I recently tried to make a list in my travels of all the lightless cross-overs on the medians on U.S. 278 but lost track. During which time I witnessed numerous vehicles darting out from the median to get to the other side, narrowly being missed by oncoming cars on U.S. 278 — and what if the car taking the risk stalls? We know that’s happened. And incorporate this going on in the dark.
I realize we’re probably talking big bucks when it comes to creating jug handles, but let’s do major changes right, especially given the ever-increasing volume of traffic between Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, in addition to the speeders/texters/cell phoners.
Never miss a local story.
Barbara Costa
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments