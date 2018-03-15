Put God back in the schools

The problems with school shootings are:
They are not going to stop because they did not start in the school; they start in the empty soul of mankind. When children are not taught at home and in school the fact that human life is a precious gift from God, life itself and the rule of law do not make sense.
In 1972, America removed God and his Bible from our public schools where there was order, discipline, no locked doors, no guns, and there was respect for teachers and serious consequences for breaking the rules. Our society soon began to break down. Church attendance began to dwindle, pornography began to flourish and sex became an act of selfishness instead of a commitment to the family. A new self-centered liberal society was born. Mothers left their homes for the workplace and dads live somewhere else.
And we wonder what’s wrong with the children?
In schools where God’s law is not revered, there is violence, immorality, drugs, alcohol, vile language, gender confusion, no respect for authority, no right or wrong and even the education is poor.
School authorities have added doors locked like prisons at school entrances, metal detectors, security guards, cameras, police dogs, and barred windows. And now they are considering asking retired military to patrol schools and teachers to be armed.
Shouldn’t we first recognize when all this insanity first started and put God back in our schools?
For those who prefer the current situation, there is no hope.
Gary Bensch
Bluffton
