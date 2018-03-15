Fight guns with courageous leadership

We’ve had another horrible tragedy in what is supposed to be a safe place for our children. This has got to stop! Now is the time for action and not just talk.
We need courageous leadership to address this problem, and that has to start with our elected representatives and the White House. The party of “pro life” is in control of our government, and what is more important than the lives of our children?
These terrible actions are committed by “troubled” people and that problem also must be addressed. But other democratic countries (e.g. Germany, Australia, England, Japan, etc.) also have troubled people and do not have these mass killings.
A major problem in our great country is the easy availability of firearms, especially rapid-fire assault weapons and high capacity ammunition cartridges. I realize that many are concerned about their right to bear arms, but how can they object to the rigid enforcement of background checks, and how can they possibly need an assault rifle for hunting or target practice? The sale and use of these weapons must be banned. The right to life must be the first right to be preserved.
Perhaps we should also ban the right of the NRA to make contributions to political candidates until they finally endorse reasonable gun laws.
Bill Burger
Hilton Head Island
