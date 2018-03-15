GOP will NOT lose the mid-terms

History predicts losses for the incumbent in mid-term elections.
If this theory holds true, why would voters in the states Trump won turn against Republican congressional candidates if the economy keeps rolling along? It’s what they voted for, and Trump’s multiple personality foibles did not stop them from voting for him in 2016.
Add in the unexpected, but growing reality that the press can’t control the narrative thoroughly enough to hide the rising economic tide, and there doesn’t seem much likelihood that the Republicans will lose control of Congress, barring some unforeseen disaster.
Steve Dickler
Hilton Head Island
