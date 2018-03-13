Step 1 on gun violence

Another week, another school shooting, very likely to be followed by more self-serving rhetoric and no action by Congress.
Realistically, the only way to get Congress to finally address the subject of gun violence is to force them into a lifestyle wherein they face the same potential dangers faced by ordinary people. We need to remove their umbrella of special security coverage, including the guards at the doors to the Capitol and their office buildings, any security detail when they travel, and any special security for their families that is paid for by taxpayers.
Now, it would be foolish to expect them to give up their security, any more than they will voluntarily give up their privileged and very generous health care and pension plans, also not enjoyed by the rest of us. But there is a way.
Maybe those men and women who are currently attached to congressional security details could decide that the stress is too great and request transfer to a less strenuous job. And, maybe anyone asked to replace them, could say, “not interested.”
Never miss a local story.
At that point, members of Congress would be just as vulnerable as the rest of us to gun violence, and maybe then, they could develop enough backbone to face down the NRA.
This may not be a “be nice” solution, but it sure beats the continuing tragedy of innocent children sacrificed so the gun makers can sell more guns.
Richard Wallace
Hardeeville
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments