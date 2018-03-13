Enough of the thoughts, prayers and condolences.
How many more people have to be killed before President Donald Trump and his NRA puppets in Congress enact legislation that bans assault type rifles, bump stocks and high capacity magazines?
Congress needs to mandate strict gun control through background checks.
Our state legislatures should be more, not less, strict on issuing permits.
Let’s stop hiding behind the Second Amendment — it was never intended for every citizen to be armed without limitations.
Robert A. Warden
Hilton Head Island
