Why continue to drill for oil?

As we only have one home called Mother Earth, it seems strange that many of my fellow human beings seem hell bent on destroying our only home, with drilling for oil, or laying miles of pipeline to distribute the stuff.
At the same time, we are also told that the need for oil will be obsolete in 20 to 30 years.
The once successful North Sea oil industry is already planning other interests as the demand for oil decreases every year in Europe. In the Middle East, it’s much the same story with production declining and the financial return diminishing every year.
Why, I have to ask, are we Americans so obsessed with the need for oil?
In a recent issue of this paper, it was reported that America will soon be the largest producer of oil in the world making OPEC look like a second-string operation. If we are going to enjoy electric vehicles, solar power and even aircraft that will not require fossil fuel, why must we continue to drill and disrupt our shorelines and the wildlife that depend on nature for their existence?
Geoff Wheatley
Hilton Head Island
