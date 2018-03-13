Has Hilton Head lost its way?

A portion of an article in The New York Times on Dec. 10, 1982 is quoted as follows:
“Today Hilton Head, second only to Long Island in land mass among the Altantic Coast barrier islands yet only 12 miles long and 5 miles wide, is 75 percent developed. It has a permanent population of more than 10,000, and construction that is under way or planned promises to expand the number considerably. And Mr. (Charles E.) Fraser’s 5,000-acre Sea Pines Plantation, a private residential community where house prices are in six figures, has been copied by other developers in what much of the real estate industry views as a model of ecologically sensitive development.”
I guess that would mean that “build out” for the island — to maintain Charles Fraser’s vision to retain and protect the ecology — was projected to be approximately 13,333.
And the population today is ____? Population “build out” is ____?
Are we still “a model of ecologically sensitive development”?
Have we lost our way in the pother of unhinged “development”?
Brian Cosacchi
Hilton Head Island
