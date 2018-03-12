Get involved in U.S. 278 roadside trash pick-up

I agree with my neighbors who recently wrote letters to the editor. Bluffton should do more in cleaning up trash along U.S. 278.
However, there is more we can do as well. For the past couple of months, I was part of the group of about six or so volunteers who were picking up litter along the stretch of U.S. 278 around Moss Creek.
However, I was surprised to learn while observing a meeting of our owners association board of directors that some board members were under the impression that this volunteer effort was discontinued. Other board members thought there was a volunteer effort underway, but the volunteers were members of only one political party.
However, our board members were misinformed.
Those of us who volunteer put aside our differences of external and internal politics for the common good. That is what makes Moss Creek a wonderful and friendly community. As owners, we to continue to make it the best place to live.
So, let me suggest this to our board. Join us next time. If our board of directors of eight men and one woman join us on the next clean-up, we can pick up more trash faster.
However, of equal importance, it will go a long way to demonstrate that our board members are willing to roll up their sleeves while working side by side with the rest of us and demonstrate that we are all equal.
John Riolo
Moss Creek
