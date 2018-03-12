Oh, to see the Lowcountry rake again

I witnessed a landscape company raking (not blowing) a yard and collecting the debris (leaves) in a large tarp, then loading it on a truck and taking it somewhere. Don’t we all remember those fall days in Ohio, trying to figure out when the last leaf would fall and then making a game of raking! Was I the only one who loved jumping in the leaf pile?
Now we use internal combustion machines, roaring on and on in our lovely sanctuaries. The crazy part is those same leaves blow back almost immediately and we pay someone to blow them again the next week. How ignorant the workers must think we are.
I don’t see the $100 million landscape business offering an efficiency that would cut costs by reducing labor to maybe once a month, not to mention equipment and gas costs. Wouldn’t we all cheer? I can only dream that they would bring back the “RAKE.”
But it does seem that with a bit more efficiency, a great difference could be made in paradise. Anybody with me?
Chandler Russell
Hilton Head Island
