How to have safer, more respectful traffic circles

I would like to add to a recent letter on the importance of using turn signals while negotiating traffic circles.
Through many years of negotiating the Sea Pines Circle, I really believe that if we were all disciplined in the use of our turn signals on traffic circles we would see an increase in capacity and throughput around the circle.
If the driver coming around the circle to my left as I am about to enter the circle uses the turn signal well before exiting to my left, I would be able to enter the circle, and probably the vehicle behind me would too. But if the vehicle on the circle is not indicating, I wait because I have to assume it is coming around toward me. As it veers off into my exit, I may have missed my opportunity to keep the traffic flowing.
If 62 percent of drivers don’t signal, think about how many gaps are not being filled in the circle. In today’s environment, when we are dealing with increased congestion, and city planners are spending millions of dollars in looking for ways to keep traffic moving, “roundabouts” are a progressive approach to part of this problem.
Every driver who uses them needs to understand their part in alleviating congestion. If each driver remembered to “Mirror-Signal-Manoeuver” every time we want to change direction, we would not only have a safer, more respectful road system but perhaps a more efficient one as well.
Steve Fisher
Hilton Head Island
