Beaufort County school board’s problem is the superintendent

January 12, 2018 09:11 AM

Let me get this straight. The Beaufort County Board of Education is willing to spend $8,000 of taxpayers’ money to figure out why the members can’t get along? I have a better idea. Send me $4,000; that’s half.

The problem isn’t the board members, themselves. It’s Superintendent Jeff Moss. After he’s gone, and a trustworthy person is hired, the board will change as well.

We have six members who can’t seem to comprehend that the anchor holding them down is Moss. Those who align themselves with him may be gone, after coming up for re-election.

Lucien G. Piccioli

Bluffton

