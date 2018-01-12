Beaufort County school board’s problem is the superintendent

Let me get this straight. The Beaufort County Board of Education is willing to spend $8,000 of taxpayers’ money to figure out why the members can’t get along? I have a better idea. Send me $4,000; that’s half.
The problem isn’t the board members, themselves. It’s Superintendent Jeff Moss. After he’s gone, and a trustworthy person is hired, the board will change as well.
We have six members who can’t seem to comprehend that the anchor holding them down is Moss. Those who align themselves with him may be gone, after coming up for re-election.
Lucien G. Piccioli
Bluffton
Never miss a local story.
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments