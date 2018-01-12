GOP hands Dems another win with tax bill

Once again the Republican Congress has spread its giant predatory wings to attack low- and middle-income Americans.
This “tax” bill was their last ditch effort to pass something … anything ... to give President Donald Trump a big victory in 2017. Well, at least they accomplished that. Sadly, his “win” is our loss.
Big Business gets a huge tax break, lowered to 21 percent in perpetuity. Most low- and middle-income Americans get the standard deduction doubled for eight years. Then, poof, it magically disappears, leaving us with higher taxes again.
Oh, Republicans say our taxes won’t be higher. We’ll just be back at today’s rate. Of course the cost of living will rise in eight years, and our spending ability will decrease, but that’s irrelevant. I guess we’re supposed to feel like we won the tax lottery. I feel so lucky!
Never miss a local story.
When I read my congressman’s op-ed about why he voted “yes” on the bill, he said Democrats were probably feeling like it’s the end of the world. I doubt it. Democrats realize Republicans have handed them another win. Think Roy Moore or recent Virginia elections.
If Republicans continue to seek favor with Trump or Big Business, and keep ignoring the majority opinions of the American people, Democrats will win. November elections are around the corner.
Fran Heckrotte
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments