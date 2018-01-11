Letters to the Editor

Come on, school board

January 11, 2018 03:37 PM

It seems we read daily of some outrageous action taken by our school board. Shame on them for voting to spend $8,000 to have someone teach them how to get along with each other.

If the Beaufort County Council allows the Saturday school bond referendum to go forward in April, I suggest a “vote of confidence” for our school board be put on the ballot. Now, there’s something that would get the voters out and would foil the duplicitous action of holding this special election on a Saturday (another unnecessary expenditure).

By the way, I see that our overworked and underpaid school teachers will be required to make up the snow day with a “workshop” in order to fulfill their 190-day work contract. Come on, school board. Give them a break and push for a one-day waiver.

Edie Rodgers

Beaufort

