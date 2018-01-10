We have plenty of sand, so use it on icy roads

We already have the civil engineering absurdities of U.S. 278 traffic lights, speed limits, impossible turns — plus the flyover fiasco creating worse traffic jams than ever, and a roundabout that creates accident potential.
We can now add the incredible response to the ice storm that paralyzed the county and cost businesses, especially small ones, thousands of dollars. Certainly, we are the South and don’t have the equipment or materials for a serious storm.
Coming from Buffalo, however, I know that many of the hazards that were still around four days later could have been eased in a major way. We really have only a few major roads requiring winter emergency maintenance — U.S. 278, U.S. 17, U.S. 21, S.C. 170, S.C. 46, and the Bluffton Parkway.
Yes, Buffalo has special salt, chemicals, plows, etc. But guess what we have — sand, and plenty of it. Sand was used on Buffalo streets long before there were modern chemicals. It does the job on ice to a very helpful degree, especially when you’re lucky enough to not have nightly precipitation in freezing temperatures.
Our county has dump trucks. All they need is a spreader attachment, piles of sand for winter emergencies and drivers willing to work at night. The costs would be minimal compared to the financial losses of many businesses. Sand is not the greatest tool, but it helps and we have plenty.
Many of us have questioned the Department of Transportation engineers’ competency regarding all of the above.
Michael Silver
Bluffton
