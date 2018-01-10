Remember offshore drilling in the voting booth

This is the email we sent off to the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and will be sending to our state representatives:
“As costal South Carolina residents and lifelong Republicans, we are deeply saddened by the recent decision to open up our coastline to the exploration and drilling of gas and oil. This disastrous move will undoubtably be on our minds when it comes time to vote in the next election and subsequent elections.”
Brian and Marilyn McKay
Harbor Island
