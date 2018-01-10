New reason not to support school bond referendum

Bullying in our school district: I am not speaking of bullies in the classroom, I’m referring to bullies in the boardroom.
The solution from the “Moss Majority” to the ongoing bad behavior of three bullies, which continues to go unchallenged by board leadership, is to hire a behavioral facilitator for up to $8,000.
Thanks to the board majority behind Superintendent Jeff Moss, this misuse of dollars collected for education validates my decision to vote against the April school bond referendum.
I will not entrust a dysfunctional school board to oversee an ethically-challenged superintendent with any new money. This socially impaired, fiscally irresponsible board majority underscores the need to replace incumbents in Districts 3, 5, 7, 8 and 10 in the November election.
Alan Smith
Hilton Head Island
