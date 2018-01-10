Letters to the Editor

New reason not to support school bond referendum

January 10, 2018 03:55 PM

Bullying in our school district: I am not speaking of bullies in the classroom, I’m referring to bullies in the boardroom.

The solution from the “Moss Majority” to the ongoing bad behavior of three bullies, which continues to go unchallenged by board leadership, is to hire a behavioral facilitator for up to $8,000.

Thanks to the board majority behind Superintendent Jeff Moss, this misuse of dollars collected for education validates my decision to vote against the April school bond referendum.

I will not entrust a dysfunctional school board to oversee an ethically-challenged superintendent with any new money. This socially impaired, fiscally irresponsible board majority underscores the need to replace incumbents in Districts 3, 5, 7, 8 and 10 in the November election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alan Smith

Hilton Head Island

How to submit a letter

Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.

Or you may submit a letter online.

Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.

You are limited to one letter per 30 days.

Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.

Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Crash on William Hilton Parkway

    These vehicles collided on William Hilton Parkway near Squire Pope Road on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. No word on injuries, but the crash did cause a backup in both the east and westbound lanes of the parkway.

Crash on William Hilton Parkway

Crash on William Hilton Parkway 1:25

Crash on William Hilton Parkway
This project will affect traffic on Hilton Head's south end. Here's what to expect 0:49

This project will affect traffic on Hilton Head's south end. Here's what to expect
Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm 0:50

Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm

View More Video