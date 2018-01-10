Trump saving taxpayer dollars on White House staff

Here’s something this paper has not gotten around to reporting on yet. For those of you who think the Trumps are in it to further enrich themselves, think about this.
The White House has released its report of name, status, salary and title of all 377 White House employees.
Of course, billionaire President Donald Trump takes no salary. He donates the full $400,000 presidential salary to various charities, one being the Department of Interior for construction and repair needs at military cemeteries. Veterans count to him.
How do these White House costs compare with the Obama White House?
Trump’s cost of salaries for the White House was $35.8 million, a full $5.1 million less than Obama’s White House salaries of $40.9 million.
The number of employees are 110 fewer. (A promise of a smaller government.)
While Michelle Obama had a staff of 24 employees, the current first lady has five staffers.
If you don’t think saving taxpayer dollars is important to Trump, just ask the former secretary of Health and Human Services.
So, who is doing better at saving your taxpayer dollars?
Richard Geraghty
Bluffton
