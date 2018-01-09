About those two proposed tax increases

I read with interest the front-page articles in the Beaufort Gazette titled the “Top 6 Issues for 2018.”
My biggest concern is the sales tax referendum. I am not opposed to the tax. I am opposed to the proposed use.
I think the Beaufort area, particularly Lady’s Island and the islands beyond, are growing faster than Hilton Head Island. The Woods Memorial Bridge is 60 or more years old and is in desperate need of replacement with a fixed four-lane span, but it seems the county is ignoring this need.
God forbid a Woods Memorial Bridge breakdown, considering how long it would take to just get the parts, much less the length of the downtime.
I think it is time now for this area of Beaufort County to get some well-deserved attention as to its infrastructure needs
Next item:
Until a potentially new Beaufort County Board of Education is elected in November and in place working together, I am opposed to the proposed school bond referendum.
We have had nepotism involving the current superintendent, and perpetual bickering among the existing members. Before the new school board proves itself, we are going to give them an additional $76 million for them to contemplate spending?
I am not opposed to an additional tax as South Carolina education still ranks in the 40’s against other states, even though this area is ranked high within the state. Passing a referendum at this time would just be a further waste of taxpayer dollars.
Robert Kiessling
Lady’s Island
