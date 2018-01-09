This can have a big impact on your new year

As we begin a new year, maybe we should look back at the year that has just past. We are all aware of the continued terrorism, political chaos, devastating weather patterns, the opioid crisis, and so on. On the bright side, there is a sports-related story that should be a lesson in life for us all. Young people, including those from the so-called “wrong side of the tracks,” take heed.
José Altuve, the diminutive, 5-foot-6-inch second baseman for the world champion Houston Astros, is a wonderful example of how to succeed in the game of life.
Considered too small to play baseball at the professional level, he was refused a tryout by the Astros’ Latin America scouting group when he was 16 years old. He did not accept that rejection and went on to prove the Astros wrong.
In 2017, at the age of 27, he was voted the American League Most Valuable Player, Associated Press Sportsman Of The Year, Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year, and he led the Astros to a world championship. Jose said, “As soon as I cross the white line, I feel the same as everyone else.”
The lesson as we move into 2018 is to prepare ourselves well, work hard, overcome any obstacles that may be in our way, be the best at whatever we do and strive to be a better person every day. Thank God that we live in this land of opportunity and enjoy every day of the new year.
Howard D. Sassman
Bluffton
