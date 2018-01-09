What Sanford didn’t tell you about his ‘yes’ vote on tax bill

After reading U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford’s recent commentary on this page, I realized he has been out on the trail too long. Oops, he wasn’t out there, was he? His narrative contained nothing but numbers that defy understanding, and not once did he mention the effect this sham of a tax bill will have on his constituents.
What he doesn’t tell you is that his “yes” vote removed 13 million people from health care, denying 9 million children health coverage through the CHIP program; and will eventually dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
His “yes” vote increased the deficit by $1.4 trillion, making the rich richer, and increasing the tax burden on the poorest of the poor. His “yes” vote will allow the deficit to be paid by reducing the benefits of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security; and has allowed a real estate loophole that will financially benefit many politicians (Bob Corker and Donald Trump among them).
This story goes on and will affect many of you who voted for this cast of characters who voted “yes.” It’s time for Sanford and his cohorts, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, to hit the trail for real this time.
Frank LeRose
Bluffton
