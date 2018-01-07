Obamacare should be remade — by Republicans

If you believe that some government involvement in health care is necessary, you have to somehow combine the following ideas: affordability and free-market incentive.
This was how the idea behind the Affordable Care Act was conceived. By conservatives.
The problem is that it was implemented by liberals. They didn’t care about costs. They didn’t create real incentives for people to buy. Instead they created penalties.
So the ACA should be remade ... by Republicans. The focus should be to get down costs while ensuring some basic safety net, especially for children. If better care can be obtained for an affordable price, people will have the incentive to buy into it.
Everyone is too busy clinging to their soundbite-driven principles to recognize this. It’s not about politics or Washington. It’s about getting real people to understand that this is complicated and requires some practical compromise of principle ... by both sides.
Steve Dickler
Hilton Head Island
