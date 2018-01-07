School board elections crucial to our children

Our country’s educational system is failing to prepare our children, ranking 17th of 40 major countries, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit.
U.S. News and World Report ranks South Carolina 50th in overall education. 24/7 Wall St. lists S.C. as ninth worst, with a “D+” score; 12th lowest per pupil investment, $10,140; fifth lowest in high school graduates, 72 percent; 16th lowest in eighth-grade math deficiency, 30.8 percent; with bachelor-degree teachers starting at an embarrassing $34,467.
Your newspaper reported that one of 20 third graders statewide could be held back due to reading deficiencies under a new state law.
According to USA TODAY, “parents play perhaps the largest role in the development of their children.” Further, in the top states, more than half the children have at least one parent with a post-secondary degree. Yes, educational environment begins at home. Parental responsibilities must be addressed.
Locally, our Beaufort County School District is a reflection of these challenging national issues. Questionable direction and constant bickering negatively affect progress at both administration and board levels. Past board longevity has discouraged fresh, positive ideas. The current board chairman is serving his 27th year. How about term limits?
What can be done? Many board members are up for election in 2018. Fulfill your citizen responsibility and support candidates who will aggressively strive to improve our children’s education as they face an extremely competitive world.
Our children are the nation’s future.
Earle Everett
Moss Creek
