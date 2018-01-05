This is who should care about Trump hoodwinking middle class

As a career Army veteran, where diversity is treasured, I never thought there was a chance that Donald Trump would be elected to the highest office in the land. I was aghast as I saw him dividing our country by stirring up latent hatred, and fear with lies about immigrants, people of color, and yes, even women.
I didn’t think this tactic would work. Those who I thought might lean toward Trump were not biased. They were just hard-working people who were honestly looking for someone who could make their lives better.
Trump was keen on social behavior and took advantage of this by boasting that he was the world’s best at business, and their future was in his hands.
In spite of Trump’s self-proclaimed invincible business acumen, I didn’t believe him. His propensity for lying was already emerging as his trademark. Multiple business failures, including six bankruptcies, exposed him as a fraud. Refusal to release his tax returns raised additional suspicions.
But with the passage of the new tax cut bill we see that he does have some business skills.
Soon after signing the tax cut, Trump told his friends, “You just got a lot richer.” So what if the middle class got hoodwinked, and will only be dribbled out a pittance of tax relief? Who cares anyway if the deficit balloons by a trillion or so dollars, and Trump and his buddies get richer?
Maybe those who are concerned about infrastructure, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid should.
Joseph J. Ohnstad
Bluffton
