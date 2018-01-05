We need more action on climate change

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford’s signing of a resolution with a group of GOP lawmakers warning of the consequences of climate change received attention back in March 2017, but where is the action on the part of Sanford since then?
Getting support for any such legislation might be futile with a childish climate-change denier like President Donald Trump governing by intimidation, but can the nation afford to ignore this issue until 2020?
South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District is endangered by the rising ocean, and incentives to reduce carbon dioxide should already have been implemented. We can’t afford to simply wait.
Reading Elizabeth Kolbert’s article in the Nov. 20, 2017 issue of The New Yorker — “Can Carbon-Dioxide Removal Save the World?” — should be an eye-opener for us all. According to the article, most of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change models count on carbon capture to keep CO2 from rising to a level that leads to catastrophe.
I find the article depressing, given we’re currently unwilling to regulate CO2 emissions, much less spend the trillions of dollars needed to capture the CO2 already emitted. Kolbert’s article is a must-read for anyone concerned about this planet’s future.
Joe Whetstone
Beaufort
