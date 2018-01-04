This was the true GOP tax mission

I recently sent an email to our three federal legislators, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Sanford, asking their response to two basic questions. All three responded but they didn’t answer the questions.
So I sent them a follow-up email and only Sanford responded, but he still didn’t answer the questions.
I asked each of the legislators how many individuals paid federal estate taxes in each of the past 10 years. Since I believe the numbers are insignificant, I also asked why then is the estate tax a cornerstone of the Republican tax legislation?
When Republican legislators first mentioned they were drafting tax legislation, they stated their objective was to streamline the tax code, get rid of tax loopholes, and simplify the tax process. None of that happened, and only tax cuts, primarily for the very wealthy, is the result of their legislation.
It is a very sad day when elected officials will not answer simple questions from their constituents. Are they too embarrassed with truthful answers?
I believe the primary objective of the Republican tax legislation was to give as big a tax break as possible to President Donald Trump, his very wealthy friends, and their Republican campaign contributors. Since Trump will have a tax saving of $11 million to $15 million each year and his family will benefit with $5 million in estate taxes, I say, “Mission accomplished, Republican legislators.”
Maybe we in South Carolina require new representation in Washington.
Tony Amadeo
Bluffton
