Skip bump stocks; ban semiautomatic rifles

I understand there is currently an issue regarding banning bump stocks. Hey, even the NRA reacted favorably immediately after the Las Vegas slaughter.
Well, of course they did so. Let’s focus on those gadgets so as not to bring semiautomatic rifles into the fray. Any reasonable person would agree that automatic rifles should not be owned by private citizens. There’s no need to riddle Bambi or other sporting trophies with lead.
Well, we could obviate the issue of bump stocks simply by banning semis also. They are assault weapons also. In fact, they are capable of mowing down innocent victims at nearly the same rate as automatics. So instead of a hundred casualties, the shooter might only take out 85 or 90.
Yo! I am not suggesting that a resident be prohibited from owning a firearm for protection from dastardly predators. After all, most of us cannot afford to hire a personal bodyguard. However, we would probably require at least semis to battle evil government forces in the event that we would need to form a militia.
Bill Smith
Sun City Hilton Head
