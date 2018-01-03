Questions after the I-95 tree cutting ends

We are fixing to travel north on Interstate 95 in a couple weeks.
We will pass by the $9 million tree-removal project in Jasper County.
I wonder — after all of the trees and stumps are removed and grass and flowers are planted in the median — if we will also see a guard rail system installed to prevent a cross-median head-on collision.
On I-95 around mile 130 there are trees in the median and there is also a guard rail system to prevent vehicles from contacting the trees.
Never miss a local story.
After all of the money has been spent on the Jasper County project, the question remains: Did the SCDOT do a cost-benefit analysis that included other possible solutions, i.e. seriously enforcing the speed laws with state troopers, or additional guard rails?
I wonder if anybody brought up the issue of removing those trees effecting climate change.
Just saying ...
Wayne Beavers
Sun City Hilton Head
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments