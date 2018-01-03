Don’t let signs ruin the Lowcountry

The recent articles about signage on Hilton Head Island struck a chord with me.
We live in one of the lovely communities along U.S. 278 on the mainland and the increased number of huge, screaming signs/billboards are quite the eyesore. How is this being allowed?
These are not the tasteful, low-key signs identifying the location of Sheridan Park, Plantation Park, Tanger Outlets, and other businesses. I am talking about the obnoxious, in-your-face billboards.
When we moved here three years ago, it didn’t look the way it does now. It’s looking more and more like Routes 70 and 22 in New Jersey.
We were happy to escape the loud, tacky, unnecessary ads along the roadways. Once we learned where a particular office/store/restaurant was, we did not need our GPS nor instructions again — that went for both Hilton Head and Bluffton.
featured in the photo in one of the recent articles perfectly acceptable, done in good taste. If we want to find a doctor/lawyer/Indian chief, we know where to search — there are ample newspapers/flyers/circulars/internet. We don’t need them advertised to the detriment of the landscape.
And don’t get me started on the broken down shabby-looking “Visitors Center.” Is that the kind of introduction to our area we want to present?
Barbara Costa
Bluffton
