The meaning of Alabama’s senate vote

The recent editorial by the Washington Post, “America dodges a bullet in Alabama,” begins by congratulating Alabama for electing Doug Jones senator in a special election, portraying him as an honorable man and pointing out the alleged flaws of Roy Moore.
Most disturbing is the last sentence: “Thanks to Alabama, America could wake up Wednesday morning with hope for the decency and dignity of their democracy.”
To me, the word “democracy” conjures up the ancient Greeks, a democratic society squandering its wealth on what we now call art, statues, buildings, etc., underestimating the military threat they faced. After a few centuries, their democratic society disappeared under the boot of Roman general Sulla.
Alabama in the presidential election voted along with other Republicans as a minority nationwide elected a president who promised to build a strong military.
As for the state’s senatorial election, Democrats, a minority in the state, voted for and elected an honorable Democratic senator.
Their voting indicates to me that the citizens of Alabama are familiar with the Pledge of Allegiance. “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Alabama citizens with God-given common sense have indicated their priorities to America: dignity and security.
Long live the republic.
Robert Pielli
Hilton Head Island
