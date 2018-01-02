Daufuskie Council seeking remedy for Marshside Mama’s site

On behalf of the Daufuskie Island Council, I’d like to share the following statement about the closing of Marshside Mama’s restaurant on Daufuskie Island:
Earlier in 2017, Beaufort County officials announced their intention to seek a buyer for the Marshside Mama’s restaurant and adjoining store. In response to an outpouring of concern from island residents, we asked that the county continue to make the building available for the community’s benefit, including the Marshside Mama’s restaurant and adjoining general store, and for public events such as Daufuskie Day.
Subsequently, county officials indicated that they might be willing to transfer the building to the Daufuskie Island Council instead of selling it into private hands.
Last week we were surprised and saddened to learn of Beth Shipman’s plans to close the restaurant. We wish Ms. Shipman the very best in her future endeavors, and thank her for more than 20 years of hard work and dedication in operating this island treasure.
The Daufuskie Island Council is now researching the legal and financial implications of our potentially stepping in to preserve this important island resource. We will also be seeking ideas from the Daufuskie community about the future of this important community resource.
John Schartner
Chair
Community Resources Committee
Daufuskie Island Council
