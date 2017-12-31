Nation needs informed decisions

Our democratic system of checks and balances is working but this takes time, and rightly so. Important decisions like health care, taxation, the U.S. budget, infrastructure rebuilding, and protection of the public and the nation should only be made after discussion and study.
Brash and hasty moves by the Trump administration are being stopped in their tracks. This is not sour grapes over the election results. It comes from the systems in place to avoid hasty, and even dangerous moves by our national government.
The task for the public is to pay attention, educate ourselves, and act on our convictions with knowledge and forethought. News used to come each evening on ABC, NBC, and CBS. The journalists who had carefully researched the facts were respected by all. These news sources are reliable today.
The advent of 24-hour a day news produced for profit has given rise to commentators who have a following of their own, much like movie stars. Commentators are not journalists; they sell their opinions. CNN and PBS also have carefully researched news programs. They interview the actual political leaders. Reading of news magazines and newspapers gives a more in-depth understanding of the issues we face, and their history, plus the character and background of those leaders.
Never miss a local story.
We may want quick decision-making, but this is never a wise plan. Listening, discussing, and reading better equip us to think clearly and wisely. Informed decisions safeguard our nation, and will help us progress and thrive in the future.
Anne C. Pollitzer
St. Helena Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments