A special Santa buys 60 bikes

December 31, 2017

On Dec. 14, I once again learned the true meaning of Christmas. A gentleman bought 60 bicycles at the Hardeeville Walmart. They were given to the Bluffton Police Department to give as Christmas gifts to children. I asked him what charitable organization he represented. He replied, “Just me. I do it every year.” Wish I had gotten his name.

Sue Williams

Sun City Hilton Head

