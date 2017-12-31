Letters to the Editor

Lower-income couple gets big tax break

December 31, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Your story from The Washington Post on the front page Dec. 20 was grossly misleading in stating “families earning less than $25,000 would receive an average tax cut of $60.” The fact is a family of two earning $25,000 and filing jointly will owe $423 income tax in 2017. In 2018, they will owe on the same $25,000 income just $100 in tax due to the doubled standard deduction and a lower tax rate. If their income declines to $24,000, they will owe nothing.

It seems to me a fairer statement would be “most families earning less than $25,000 will pay no income tax.” In the future, please try to avoid reprinting biased and misleading sources without vetting for accuracy.

Donald G. Kennedy

Hilton Head Island

