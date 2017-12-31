Resolve to help the poor — after the cheery holidays

Each year during the Christmas season, social media, newspapers and TV stations are filled with stories of businesses collecting food and toys, and churches and civic organizations providing Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. There are other generous acts to help the “less fortunate” among us.
However, now that the season is over, the volunteers, religious and otherwise, can pat themselves on the back and bask in their Christian charity. Well, what about the rest of the year? Poverty does not go away in a few weeks. For many, it lasts a lifetime.
The homeless and poor will go back to their lives, struggling every day to put food on the table. The poor are young and old, white and black. Many young people suffer from an inadequate educational system that leaves them ill equipped to get a decent job.
Our state and federal government, run by Republicans and President Donald Trump, have turned their backs on low income citizens, immigrants, people who are “different” and anyone else that they don’t consider to be “productive citizens.” How far are we willing to go as a country down this path, where the rich continue to benefit while the poor and middle classes are forced to support their lavish lifestyles? Does anyone care?
Christian charity should not end the day after Christmas. Make a New Year’s resolution to give some consideration during 2018 to those less fortunate than you. And resolve to do something about it.
Terry Gibson
Lady’s Island
