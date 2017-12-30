Well done, Beaufort Gazette

You deserve kudos for the excellent and balanced coverage that you provide daily on local, regional and national issues.
We also subscribe to a daily national newspaper and multiple magazines and are impressed with the depth of the articles you publish. In particular, your news articles often include details not included in other publications. Your coverage of the tax reform bill included valuable information on Senate rules that provided your readers with a better understanding of political machinations.
And we have to add that Cindi Ross Scoppe’s article on “running the government like a business” was a superb mix of fact and opinion that pointed out the hazards and weaknesses of thinking a business philosophy alone is a good thing for the public.
Well done, The Beaufort Gazette.
Linda and John Ollis
Beaufort
