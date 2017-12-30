1984? Yes, it can happen here

Since the election of 2016, I’ve reread two old books, “It Can’t Happen Here” and “1984.” They both left me chilled, concerned.
Recently, I read an article from the Dec. 15 Washington Post “Health and Science” page. We know by now that this administration is doing its best to take us back to the 1950s and before, “the good old days,” but this is beyond the pale.
The current administration has banned the Centers for Disease Control from using the following words in any printed material: “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.” How do you ban words that represent reality? Transgender exists, science exists, diversity exists. These are not culturally made-up words; they signify certain specific facts and qualities, just like “tree” represents a specific type of plant, and “red” represents a specific color.
In “1984,” the controlling party banned words, and eventually banned certain thoughts or kinds of thinking. I know it’s only a book, and not based on historical events. Or is it?
I was prompted to think of the reign of Hitler when reading both of them. You may think I’m an alarmist, but during the past year I’ve come to believe that “It Can Happen Here.” It can happen gradually, insidiously. True is false and false is true. We hear it from the mouth of the chief executive every day.
We need to wake up. Don’t become accustomed to this new fake reality. If we don’t, who will? If not you, who?
Cheryl Kanuck
Sun City Hilton Head
