2017 a beginning of great change for America

Was 2017 a good year? For some it was, for others maybe not. One major good item: We finally replaced the socialist liberals occupying the White House; yes, there was more than one. We now have our country back on track as a political front-runner instead of an apologetic country that wanted to follow from the back of the pack.
Let’s see: The economy is growing, that’s good, and a few of us may get a tax break. That is good in that most of us will no longer have to pay the cost for illegal aliens. Our borders may finally be fixed, or are heading that way. It was a good year for tennis and baseball, if your favorites won. The Yankees and Rams are doing well. Maybe Clemson will outlast Oklahoma for first place, and then maybe not.
Some finally realized that women are people, and not play things. If this is difficult for some people to understand, imagine what the women had to endure. Hopefully, we have leveled the playing field.
Let’s hope that 2017 made some politicians realize that we voted for them for their promises, and not their good looks. It was a good year for politicians to realize that laws also apply to them.
Never miss a local story.
Good or bad, 2017 was just the beginning for all the changes this great country needs to regain its status as the champion for self-respect, integrity and the example of what hard work and dedication can accomplish. God bless America.
Clifton Jester
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments