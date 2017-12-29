In response to David Lauderdale’s continuing rant about “slowpoke” drivers:
The general posted speed limit on U.S. 278 reads 45 mph.
There are many right- and left-hand intersections to neighborhoods, gated plantations and shopping plazas. All of them aren’t boldly marked because local government enforces laws to present a natural ambiance, meaning it’s really hard to find what you’re looking for.
So, why would anyone think that it’s natural and OK to drive 70 mph in a zone labeled 45 mph? Accept what you have designed and created. The road ends at the ocean in less than 10 miles. What’s your rush?
You made this place the way it is, don’t complain when it works as intended.
Slow down! The beach will still be there!
Sandon Preston
Bluffton
