Comment on elderly not humorous

David Lauderdale states, in the Dec. 27 issue of this newspaper, that, “As a retirement haven, we’ve got the elderly who don’t know what planet they’re on, much less what lane they’re in.”
What a jerk! He is either a bigot or perhaps he just enjoys poking sick fun at people suffering from Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia. In either case, it is not humorous.
Al Plejdrup
Okatie
