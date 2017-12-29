Letters to the Editor

Comment on elderly not humorous

David Lauderdale states, in the Dec. 27 issue of this newspaper, that, “As a retirement haven, we’ve got the elderly who don’t know what planet they’re on, much less what lane they’re in.”

What a jerk! He is either a bigot or perhaps he just enjoys poking sick fun at people suffering from Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia. In either case, it is not humorous.

Al Plejdrup

Okatie

