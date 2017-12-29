How tax reform helps all Americans

For all those who decry the tax reform, let’s examine some facts:
The U.S.A. is running a trade deficit of $500 billion per year.
Buying more from overseas than we are selling means things are not being made here. Things are being made somewhere else and the jobs are being done by someone other than American workers. The U.S.A. funds these purchases by going increasingly in debt. Since the jobs are elsewhere, wages in the U.S.A. stagnate. College grads are working at Starbucks, for example. To continue into the future without some change is the road to the cliff.
Lowering the corporate tax rate will make our corporations more competitive. They should sell more abroad and need more workers. More jobs may lead to higher wages. More jobs offer more opportunity. More jobs lead to less welfare recipients. Greater profitability leads to higher share prices, benefiting retirement 401(k)s. Greater profitability benefits the rich who will then pay more in taxes.
Never miss a local story.
For those who moan and groan, please offer an alternative plan. Keep in mind that we already have the great economic experiments such as Cuba, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and the USSR and are aware of these results.
A nation needs to be competitive in order to survive and prosper. This tax plan is a try in that direction.
Peter F. Zych
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments